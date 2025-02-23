Joel Bitonio Admits He’s Leaning One Way In Retirement Decision

The Cleveland Browns had one of the worst offensive lines in the league last season.

They were hurt, injured, and didn’t live up to expectations.

Of course, Joel Bitonio was the lone exception more often than not, but even the future Hall of Famer showed clear signs of Father Time finally catching up with him.

Bitonio has openly discussed last season potentially being his last one, and he’s made it loud and clear that he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding project.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that he’s leaning towards one potential way about retirement.

In an interview with Cleveland.com, he let insiders know that he’s inching closer to making up his mind, although he didn’t say what he’s leaning toward:

“I probably am (leaning one way), Bitonio told cleveland.com and two other Browns beat writers Saturday morning. “I’m probably not going to let you guys know which way I’m leaning. We’re getting closer to the cutdown day and it’d been cool if I let you guys know here, but we’re still working through it and I’m sure soon enough.”

It’s hard to believe Bitonio is leaning towards returning next season.

Myles Garrett’s trade request may have changed everything, and if the Browns decide to comply and trade him, they will most likely blow up the roster.

That’s too big of a risk to take for a veteran player like Bitonio, especially if he’s already considering walking away from the game.

Even if that’s not the case, the Browns will still have to address the offensive line, as they need someone to take the reins once he’s no longer there.

That should be one of the points of emphasis in the offseason.

Hopefully, Bitonio will be there for a little longer to mentor whoever they get, but there are no guarantees at this point.

