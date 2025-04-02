Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence After Browns Owner’s Recent Jab

It took a while, but the Cleveland Browns are finally ready to move on from Deshaun Watson.

With Watson out for the season, team owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged that the trade was a big ‘swing and miss.’

Haslam also admitted that they thought they had their franchise quarterback but did not.

With that in mind, Watson took to Instagram to share another picture of him working out and smiling, and he seemed to respond to his employer’s jab:

“Maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me,” he wrote.

Watson has given the team nothing but trouble.

He’s been hurt, suspended, or hasn’t played up to expectations, and the team continues to deal with the ripple effect of his massive contract and all the draft assets they had to give up to get him.

To add insult to injury, his behavior on social media during this tough time has left plenty to be desired, with him posting pictures of himself enjoying life midway through the season.

This trade will go down as the worst trade in professional sports history, and while Watson has every right to feel how he wants about Haslam’s words, it’s not like he’s done anything to prove him wrong.

If anything, Watson seems unlikely to play another snap for the Browns, and after everything that has transpired on and off the field, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if he never played in the NFL again.

