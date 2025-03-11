Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Kirk Cousins

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly in the market to land another veteran quarterback.

Unfortunately, they don’t have that many options right now.

With Sam Darnold landing with the Seattle Seahawks and Justin Fields agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets, there aren’t that many suitable candidates.

Notably, they’ve been tied to Kirk Cousins for months now, but it seems like it won’t be that simple.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, the Falcons might not release him.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi believes that the Falcons do not have much incentive to release him.

“Theoretically, they can afford to keep him as the backup. The big problem is that Cousins doesn’t want it. I don’t know if he can force his way out. Even if they release him, he’s gonna count $27.5 million on their cap. Then they have to find a backup quarterback. So, there’s an argument in Atlanta to keep him,” Grossi said.

The Falcons have already claimed that they intend to keep Cousins around, even though they’re fully committed to Penix for the time being.

Cousins’ ties to the Browns are evident, given his relationship with Kevin Stefanski, who was his offensive coordinator when they were with the Minnesota Vikings.

He could be tempted to join the Browns and prove that he can still win in this league, but it might not be up to him.

Unfortunately, the Browns can’t sit around and wait for something to happen, and they will most likely have to pivot.

Browns Nation