Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Shedeur Sanders

The quarterback situation for the Cleveland Browns remains front and center as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.

The buzz surrounding Shedeur Sanders is real, with reports that Cleveland is seriously considering selecting the Colorado quarterback at No. 2 overall.

Despite speculation that his draft stock has dipped, the Browns are high on Sanders, making this a realistic possibility.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently offered intriguing insights into Cleveland’s quarterback strategy.

“I do know that they like Shedeur, to what extent, if they’re willing to pick him [No. 2] overall, I cannot say. I do know there’s some love there for Shedeur Sanders and sort of his computer brain to be able to feel out of the game mentally. Like, they have some respect for what Shedeur can do in that area, maybe more than some teams,” Fowler said on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Such a selection would represent a dramatic shift for both Sanders and the Browns.

Many draft analysts are projecting Sanders to slide down the first round, but Cleveland’s interest could vault him to the top of the draft board.

The financial implications make this story even more fascinating, with Deshaun Watson’s massive contract already weighing heavily on the team’s salary cap.

Fowler noted that while the Browns have explored multiple quarterback options, including veteran Kirk Cousins (who has a history with head coach Kevin Stefanski), the financial constraints make these moves complicated.

The trade for Kenny Pickett adds another layer to the quarterback conundrum, with Pickett saying he expects a fair shot at winning the starting job.

If the Browns do select Sanders, it would be with an eye toward the future.

But with Cleveland seemingly prepared to move on from Watson, Sanders could find himself thrust into the starting role sooner rather than later.

