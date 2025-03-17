DE Prospect Named As ‘Worst Fit’ For Browns

Defensive end isn’t seen as a major need for the Cleveland Browns after they kept Myles Garrett with a massive contract extension that secures his services through the 2030 season.

That being said, they could look to add to the position in the 2025 NFL Draft to give Garrett some help, though one notable edge-rushing prospect recently was named as the “worst fit” for the Browns.

Writing for Pro Football Focus, Dalton Wasserman did a mock draft showing the worst fit for each team in the first round, and he pointed out how the Browns need to avoid Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall pick.

“With Myles Garrett signed to a long-term extension, the Browns are unlikely to target another edge rusher this early. Cleveland ranked third in pass-rush grade in 2024, so there are more pressing needs to address. Quarterback Cam Ward and two-way star Travis Hunter seem the most likely targets for this pick,” Wasserman wrote.

Pairing Carter with Garrett would give the Browns one of the scariest pass-rushing duos in recent history and free Garrett of some double teams, but it might be a luxury they can’t afford at the moment.

Ward or Hunter would fill more obvious holes on the roster because this was one of the worst offenses in football in 2024.

It’s anybody’s guess which direction the Browns will go, but if the front office deems Carter as the best player available, they could select him.

As enticing as Ward and Hunter are, they may be bigger question marks than Carter, though if the Browns pass on Ward and he turns into a franchise QB elsewhere, that might be devastating.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Browns' Biggest Need Following Free Agency