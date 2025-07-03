Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns had an opportunity to get a generational prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, as tempting as Travis Hunter was, the team got an offer that was too good not to take.

Getting a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and two additional 2025 picks while also falling back only to No. 5 overall was too big of a haul to turn down, and the Browns did the right thing by taking the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offer for the No. 2 pick.

That’s because they were still able to land one of the most talented players in the draft, defensive lineman Mason Graham.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com recently reported that Graham has been as good as expected so far.

“Mason Graham … comes as advertised: You can’t really know until the hitting begins, but the first-round pick rapidly picked up how the Browns play defense. They like his quickness and attitude,” Pluto wrote.

Not many fans and analysts are that excited when a team takes a defensive tackle in the first round, let alone in the top five.

Nevertheless, Graham isn’t the average prospect.

He was a force to be reckoned with during his days at Michigan, and that’s despite constantly facing double teams.

NFL opponents likely can’t afford to do that, as he will be playing next to Myles Garrett.

Defensive tackles might not be considered impact players in the traditional way.

But Graham looks tailor-made for this defense, and he has the physical tools and technique to be a disruptive force right away.

NEXT:

Analyst Fires Back At Controversial Shedeur Sanders Debate