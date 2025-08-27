Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Quinshon Judkins’ Contract

The Cleveland Browns need their second-round rookie running back on the field.

Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case, at least early in the 2025 season.

However, the contract stalemate has nothing to do with money or guarantees.

According to insider Tony Grossi, the Browns are waiting for the NFL to complete its investigation into Quinshon Judkins before giving him a contract.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi shed some light on the situation.

“It could be any day. I’ve asked the Browns a couple of times, and they said, ‘Nothing yet.’ I think they’re a little frustrated too. They obviously know what’s going on but aren’t revealing it. Whatever they do contractually, once his NFL issue is resolved, the contract won’t be a problem. It’s more about the suspension and whether a fine is involved than haggling over the contract. The Browns don’t haggle over money very much. I don’t think the contract is the main issue,” Grossi said.

Judkins, the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was projected to be Cleveland’s primary ball carrier this season.

Then, he joined most of his fellow second-round picks in their contract stalemates after the Houston Texans surprisingly gave Jayden Higgins a fully guaranteed contract.

Judkins could have signed his rookie contract, but a domestic violence charge against him changed everything.

Although he is not yet technically an NFL player, he’s still subject to the league’s personal conduct policy and, as such, can be suspended even though the case was dropped by prosecutors.

The Browns would rather get this done right away so he can serve any suspension at the beginning of the season, which is why the situation is frustrating.

Grossi revealed that at least there isn’t a contract issue between Judkins and the Browns.

It’s likely just a matter of time, but there’s no clear path right now for the deal to get done.

