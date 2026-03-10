Insider Reveals What It Would Take For Browns To Trade Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans feared for the worst heading into the 2025 offseason, believing that Myles Garrett was on his way out of the organization. Garrett had expressed his discontent with the way things were going and seemingly wanted to test the waters to find another team.

Thankfully for the Browns, they were able to settle on a large enough contract for him to stick around. As we now know, Garrett’s 2025 campaign was historic, winning Defensive Player of the Year and breaking the single-season sack record. His contract seemingly locked him in as a lifelong member of the Browns, or so fans thought.

The crew at ESPN Cleveland discussed what a trade for Garrett could look like and if the Browns should consider getting top dollar for one of the best players in the league. After talking about it, analyst Tony Grossi indicated that he would be open to a trade, but it would have to involve three first-round picks.

“If a team had like two number ones this year, you get those two and then one next year,” Grossi said.

Would you consider trading Myles Garrett if the Browns were offered 3 1st round picks? pic.twitter.com/bp2ZBssWz6 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 9, 2026

Maxx Crosby was recently traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks, so there’s a very recent comparison for analysts to discuss. Crosby has been among the best defenders in the league when healthy, but health has been his biggest question mark in recent years. Garrett, on the other hand, has been fit as a fiddle, so his asking price will command a lot more in return.

The Browns have a lot to consider over the next several months, and at this point, anything could be on the table. They’ve only won eight games over the past two seasons, and with one of the worst offenses in the league last year, the Browns could be in the market to acquire as many pieces as possible.

Of course, moving on from Garrett could be addition by subtraction, as it’s not easy to replace a player of his caliber, even if the return is at least three first-round picks.

