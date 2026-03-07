Insider Claims Trouble Is Brewing Between Myles Garrett, Browns

The Cleveland Browns rarely go long without Myles Garrett being part of the conversation. As one of the league’s most dominant defensive players, Garrett often finds himself at the center of speculation, whether it involves contract discussions, trade rumors, or the direction of the franchise.

A recent exchange on social media has now added another layer to that conversation.

Former Browns general manager Joe Banner recently criticized a report linking Garrett to a potential blockbuster trade. Banner called the story “clickbait,” questioning how much speculation could be written about the star pass rusher.

However, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright responded with a comment that quickly caught the attention of many fans.

“I mean in fairness the team hasn’t been able to get ahold of Myles since the Monken not Schwartz hire…” Allbright wrote on X.

The Browns hired Todd Monken as head coach, a move that was surprising, given all the reports that former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was the presumed favorite. Shortly after the hire, Garrett had a cryptic post that sparked debate after Schwartz was passed over.

Garrett thrived in Schwartz’s defensive system, which emphasized an aggressive pass rush and built his reputation as one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL.

The coaching transition naturally raised questions about the future of the defense.

Allbright’s comment suggests that Garrett may not be thrilled with how those changes unfolded, though the full context of the situation remains unclear. Social media posts can often spark speculation without providing the complete picture.

Still, the remark quickly fueled discussion among fans.

Garrett has long been viewed as the cornerstone of Cleveland’s defense and one of the franchise’s most important players. Any suggestion of tension between the organization and its best defender will naturally draw attention.

At the same time, there has been no official indication from the Browns or Garrett that his relationship with the team has deteriorated.

Until Garrett himself or the organization addresses the situation, it is difficult to determine the validity of the comment.

What is clear is that Garrett remains central to Cleveland’s future.

Since being selected first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has become one of the most dominant defensive players in football.

If there truly is tension behind the scenes, it would be a storyline the organization would need to resolve quickly.

