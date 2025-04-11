Insider Reveals What Joe Flacco Means For Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns have made a lot of fans happy on Friday by bringing back a franchise favorite with their signing of former Brown Joe Flacco to a one-year contract.

While it is an exciting move that should bring plenty of veteran leadership and stability to a QB room that desperately needs it, it certainly makes you wonder what Flacco’s presence means for the Browns’ plans with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland and The Land On Demand shared his thoughts on what the Flacco signing means for the Browns’ draft plans, and he believes this means the team is favoring a QB in the draft who could be more of a developmental prospect instead of someone who is expected to come in and start right away.

“The signing also improves the probability of the Browns favoring a “developmental” quarterback prospect in the draft who won’t need to be rushed in ahead of his time,” Grossi said. “The combination of Pickett and Flacco relieves the Browns of the pressure to manufacture a starting quarterback in the draft while there is none beyond expected top choice Cam Ward of Miami.”

One could also take that to mean that the Browns aren’t going with a quarterback at No. 2 because any quarterback taken that high would be expected to start immediately.

The QB room now consists of Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson, who likely won’t be playing in 2025 due to his twice-torn Achilles, and it’s a fair assumption even if he were healthy that this front office might just be done with him altogether.

That means there is room for one more, and it will likely be somebody from the draft.

Could the Browns package some of their ten picks to sneak back up into the back of the first round in order to secure a fifth year of control over somebody like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe?

We only have to wait a few more weeks to find out.

