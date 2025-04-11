Browns Nation

Friday, April 11, 2025
Browns Are Hosting Free Agent Safety For Visit

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

One position the Cleveland Browns need to shore up in 2025 is safety.

The Browns have lost two players who filled that role last season with Rodney McLeod’s retirement and Juan Thornhill’s release.

Although Cleveland may elect to fill that role with a prospect in this year’s draft, the Browns could also use another experienced hand in 2025.

Cleveland could be targeting a veteran free agent for this role, according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot revealed that safety Rayshawn Jenkins is visiting the Browns on Friday, hinting at the team’s interest in this free agent.

Jenkins has played with three franchises during his eight-year career, starting with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After a four-year stint in Los Angeles, Jacksonville signed the 6-foot-1 safety to a three-year deal.

Last season, Jenkins played for the Seattle Seahawks and started nine of the 13 games for the NFC West franchise.

Jenkins has played in 122 games during his career, recording 517 tackles, 33 pass deflections, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The safety was originally a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, and he primarily played as a special teams player early in his NFL career.

Cleveland will be looking for additional depth at the safety position, individuals who can help Grant Delpit in the defensive backfield.

Currently, the Browns have Christopher Edmonds, Trey Dean III, and Ronnie Hickman on the team’s roster listed at the safety position.

The Browns have a strong core at cornerback to complement the safeties with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome all returning in 2025.

