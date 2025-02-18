Insider Reveals What Kind Of Contract Browns Could Offer Daniel Jones

The Cleveland Browns are, once again, in the market for a new starting quarterback in 2025.

Joe Flacco was a temporary solution for them in 2023, and the combination of Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston, and Bailey Zappe didn’t inspire much confidence moving forward.

Many expect the Browns to target the position in the draft, hoping to hit it big with a young player, but there’s always a chance that they will not pan out.

A backup plan could be in the cards for the Browns, and when talking in a recent segment on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi pointed to one veteran that the Browns could acquire at a steep discount.

“I think Daniel Jones might be in the running for one year, prove-it deal. His marketability right now is not that great, but I think the motivation is there for him,” Grossi said.

One of the Browns options at QB is Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/G19eQzksiO — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) February 17, 2025

Daniel Jones is only a few years removed from signing a massive contract extension with the New York Giants, and he was a backup for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

There doesn’t seem to be a path to Jones starting in Minnesota considering that J.J. McCarthy is waiting in the wings, which gives him that much more motivation to move on and start fresh with a new organization.

Things can’t get much worse for the Browns considering their recent QB history, so this could be a blank canvas for Jones to paint on, so to speak, hoping to revitalize his career on a new team.

