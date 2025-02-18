Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Insider Reveals What Kind Of Contract Browns Could Offer Daniel Jones

Insider Reveals What Kind Of Contract Browns Could Offer Daniel Jones

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Reveals What Kind Of Contract Browns Could Offer Daniel Jones
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are, once again, in the market for a new starting quarterback in 2025.

Joe Flacco was a temporary solution for them in 2023, and the combination of Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston, and Bailey Zappe didn’t inspire much confidence moving forward.

Many expect the Browns to target the position in the draft, hoping to hit it big with a young player, but there’s always a chance that they will not pan out.

A backup plan could be in the cards for the Browns, and when talking in a recent segment on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi pointed to one veteran that the Browns could acquire at a steep discount.

“I think Daniel Jones might be in the running for one year, prove-it deal. His marketability right now is not that great, but I think the motivation is there for him,” Grossi said.

Daniel Jones is only a few years removed from signing a massive contract extension with the New York Giants, and he was a backup for the Minnesota Vikings last season.

There doesn’t seem to be a path to Jones starting in Minnesota considering that J.J. McCarthy is waiting in the wings, which gives him that much more motivation to move on and start fresh with a new organization.

Things can’t get much worse for the Browns considering their recent QB history, so this could be a blank canvas for Jones to paint on, so to speak, hoping to revitalize his career on a new team.

Browns Nation