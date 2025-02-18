Vikings Star Pleads With Myles Garrett To Join Team

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up to lose one of the best players in franchise history.

Myles Garrett has officially requested a trade from the team, hoping the grass is greener somewhere else.

The team has maintained that they would like to hold on to Garrett for as long as possible, ideally for the length of his NFL career, but he doesn’t seem to reciprocate the sentiment.

With his trade request out in the open, players across the league have given their pitches for Garrett to join their teams, hoping to add a strong defensive athlete into the fold.

This includes Justin Jefferson, who gave his pitch to Garrett.

“Myles, you know where to go my brother. We need about one, two extra pieces, and you’ll fill in that piece. We need you,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson wants Garrett on the Vikings, and he’s certainly not alone in that.

If the Browns do decide to cut ties with Garrett, they’ll want to get the best possible deal out of a prospective trade partner.

The Vikings have several pieces that are effectively untouchable, but they might have some expendable players that could help pave the way to acquire Garrett.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns handle this situation moving forward, and if their public statements and stance on Garrett will hold, as the start of the season gets closer by the day and there’s only a matter of time before a decision is made.

