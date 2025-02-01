Insider Reveals What She’s Hearing About Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns have several positions to address in the offseason.

They will also have several draft picks to do so.

Of course, most fans would love to watch them take their quarterback of the future with the No. 2 pick.

And, for the time being, it seems like that’s going to be the case.

Nevertheless, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they will also look at all their options, and that might mean either taking a quarterback further down the draft or even trading down from No. 2:

“At this point, the Browns are likely leaning toward drafting Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall. But as the predraft process unfolds, they’ll be open to everything, including taking another position at No. 2 and waiting until a little later for the quarterback. Or maybe even trading down from No. 2 and taking one,” Cabot said.

The Browns’ most pressing need is at the quarterback position.

Then again, it’s not like they’re all set everywhere else.

The No. 2 pick is extremely valuable, and they could flip it into more draft selections.

Even if that’s not the case, they could use it to get a potential superstar like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Neither Shedeur Sanders nor Cam Ward figure to be stars or top-tier players at the next level.

The talent gap between them and players like Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, or Will Howard doesn’t seem to be wide enough to warrant taking either of them at No. 2.

Of course, you never want to be the team that passes on a superstar quarterback, and we’ve seen players outperform their draft stock so many times in the past – Patrick Mahomes wasn’t expected to be this good.

But the Browns need to add talent at multiple spots, so everything should be on the table right now.

