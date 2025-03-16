Fans Are Speculating About Myles Garrett’s Recent QB1 Secret

The Cleveland Browns had some long talks with Myles Garrett.

Garrett wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender, and the Browns needed to show him a plan towards contention.

He wound up signing a record-breaking contract extension to stay with the team, and while all those zeros in his paycheck definitely played a huge part in his decision, they may have also shared their ideas about getting the team back on track.

That’s why he already knows who’s going to be the team’s new quarterback.

In a recent interview, Garrett confirmed that, based on some of the conversations he had with the team, he already had a pretty good idea of who was going to be the quarterback going forward.

Myles has an idea of who our QB1 will be next season 😏 listen to Best Podcast Available with @AndrewSiciliano

Needless to say, he couldn’t reveal that player.

Even so, judging by his words, some fans thought he was referring to Shedeur Sanders, and they took to social media to share their thoughts on this matter.

Sanders will most likely be available by the time the Browns are on the clock at No. 2.

Cam Ward is a better prospect, which is why he’s most definitely going to be gone by that time.

Sanders comes with plenty of red flags, more so than the average rookie quarterback, and taking him as high as No. 2 might be a bit of a reach.

Nevertheless, this team can’t afford to leave the NFL Draft without their quarterback of the future, and if they indeed intend to take Sanders, it seems like he’s got their star player’s stamp of approval.

