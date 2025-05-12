Shedeur Sanders Has Exciting Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns were once in the mix to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it was much more exciting that the team was able to land him with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round.

This organization has been searching for a franchise quarterback for the longest time, and after the Deshaun Watson trade backfired so catastrophically, that need is as strong as ever before.

Sanders is here to save the day and recently shared a message for Browns fans to get them excited during an interview with Nathan Zegura on ESPN Cleveland.

“I feel like the Browns fans, they just want something to hope for. I’m here to change that. i’m here to give what they want.”

“I’m here to change that, I’m here to give what they want,” – @ShedeurSanders to @NathanZegura on being the QB to turn the Browns around 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/zxrv1WoCz6 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 12, 2025

It’s nice to see Sanders’ confidence hasn’t wavered even after his historic fall to the fifth round of the draft, as he still believes he will be the franchise quarterback this team so desperately needs.

His path to starting isn’t clear at all, given the presence of fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and a pair of veterans in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, but some time on the bench learning from the veterans and this coaching staff could be best for him in the long run.

Cleveland has thrown enough young quarterbacks into the fire before they were ready, and there is no rush this time around since the Browns are clearly rebuilding and taking a strength-by-numbers approach to the quarterback position.

It was fun to see Sanders in uniform for the first time, and it will be interesting to see how he looks next time around when everyone puts the pads on.

NEXT:

LeSean McCoy Heard Interesting Rumor About Browns Rookie Camp