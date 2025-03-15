Insider Reveals Which QB Browns Should Draft At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they have a big opportunity to get one of the two best quarterback prospects entering the league.

The tape clearly favors Cam Ward, and so do the measurables and his demeanor.

The situation, however, might favor Shedeur Sanders.

That’s why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes the Browns should take the Colorado product.

“I still would go with Shedeur. I think it’s time to just pull the trigger on a quarterback and see if you can make it work,” Cabot said.

She believes Ward won’t be available by the time the Browns are on the clock at No. 2.

Nevertheless, she thinks the Browns don’t have to overthink things and should just roll the dice on Shedeur Sanders.

While she said it won’t always be pretty, she still thinks he can be a good quarterback at the next level.

Sanders has been instrumental in turning two ever-struggling programs around, and he’s clearly used to being in the spotlight.

Some are worried about how he handles himself, and having Deion Sanders’ presence constantly looming around might not be what any head coach wants.

Coach Prime isn’t known for handling criticism lightly, and it seems that Shedeur will never be to blame for the inevitable shortcomings that all rookie quarterbacks experience.

Whatever the case, the team needs a young and cheap quarterback to build around, so they might have no choice here.

