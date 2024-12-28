Insider Reveals Which QB The Browns Should Target For 2025

After three years, the Cleveland Browns look prepared to move on from quarterback Deshaun Watson as the team’s starter heading into the 2025 season.

For the second year in a row, Watson has been lost to a season-ending injury; this year, he suffered an Achilles injury in Week 7 that has sidelined him since October.

Watson was also ineffective as a starter in 2024, going 1-6 in his seven games before having his season cut short.

While Cleveland could look to the 2025 NFL Draft for his replacement, the Browns may consider a short-term option instead.

The Atlanta Falcons have signaled that quarterback Kirk Cousins’ time may be over, making him a potential free-agency replacement for the Browns in 2025.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes Cousins’ name will continue surfacing as a potential Cleveland target due to his experience playing under Stefanski when both were with the Minnesota Vikings.

That’s not the only reason Grossi believes the Browns should target Cousins in 2025 if he’s waived by the Falcons.

“(Stefanski runs) an offense that Cousins has executed well, way back with (Kyle) Shanahan in Washington to be honest. And the fact that he’ll be minimum salary; that’s paramount for the Browns to find a cheaper salary cap veteran. It makes perfect sense,” Grossi said.

Grossi noted that some analysts have expressed concerns over Cousins’ mobility, but Grossi suggested an offseason of rest could help ease those fears.

The insider added that Cousins could essentially be a one-year player, akin to how the Pittsburgh Steelers added Russell Wilson in 2024 after he was released by the Denver Broncos.

NEXT:

Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski's Future