Browns Have Reportedly Made A Decision About Kevin Stefanski’s Future

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs last season.

They had five different starting quarterbacks, yet they found ways to win with all of them.

That helped Kevin Stefanski run away with his second Coach of the Year award in four years with the team.

Then, he got a much-earned contract extension.

However, his fifth year in charge has been far from what was expected.

But in spite of that, team owner Jimmy Haslam still has faith in him.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (Via Around the NFL), the Browns will continue to stick with their head coach.

“Despite a stunning slide to 3-12 this season, the Browns have no plans to move on from two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski,” Rapoport said.

That didn’t seem to be the case earlier in the season.

There were some strong rumblings about both Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry being on the hot seat.

Some even claimed that they would need to win a certain number of games this season to hold onto their jobs.

Still, while Stefanski deserves to be accountable for what has gone on with the team this season, reports also show that he’s not entirely to blame.

Stefanski should be allowed to run the team as he pleases; that’s why he’s there.

Now, regardless of what happens with Watson in the offseason, it’ll be hard to justify Stefanski holding onto his job for another year if the Browns have a similar season in 2025.

