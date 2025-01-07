Insider Reveals Who Is To Blame For Deshaun Watson Situation

The Cleveland Browns made an interesting decision this offseason, keeping both head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry despite the team’s 3-14 record in 2024.

Few NFL franchises would retain both their head coach and general manager in this situation, especially individuals who have been on the job for more than one season.

One reason the duo retained their jobs was the Browns’ ownership group, led by managing partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

The Haslams have explained their desire for stability within the organization, something the Browns have experienced with Berry and Stefanski over the past five seasons.

Another reason these two individuals will continue leading Cleveland in 2025 is that the organization’s biggest obstacle to overcome may not have been created by either individual.

That’s how NFL insider Mike Florio feels about the situation as he laid the blame on the Haslams for the Deshaun Watson trade as well as the organization’s decision to sign him to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

“Jimmy Haslam did the right thing by not firing (Berry and Stefanski) for the consequences of his decision. He’ll never admit it was his decision to do the Deshaun Watson thing, but no one else has taken ownership of it,” Florio said.

Florio added that Watson continued to start this season due to the ownership group “quadrupling down” on their investment in an attempt to prove the quarterback could become a franchise-level player again.

Watson has not proven he’s capable of leading the Browns to the postseason in his three-year stint with the team.

Cleveland is just 9-10 with Watson as the starter, going 1-6 this year before he ruptured his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Doesn't Care About Browns