Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson Doesn’t Care About Browns

The Cleveland Browns won just three games this season.

Notably, one of those wins had their $230 million quarterback on the field.

The others came with a backup at the helm.

Deshaun Watson suffered yet another season-ending injury, and the fact that some fans cheered when he sustained the injury said everything about his tenure with the team.

Then, while his team struggled to reach the finish line, he constantly posted pictures and videos of him dancing or dining with his girlfriend.

That’s why Michelle Smallmon believes he doesn’t care about the team.

Talking on ESPN Radio’s “UNSPORTSMANLIKE,” she argued that someone who cared would at least try to be there or be more careful or respectful with their social media activity.

She argued that Watson could have approached his recovery differently by being at the facility or demonstrating his desire to improve, affirming his role as the team’s leader and quarterback.

Instead, he’s recording TikTok videos on the side of the road with his better half.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Browns star QB Deshaun Watson enjoying a vacation with his girlfriend. It's hard not to like this guy ❤️🥹pic.twitter.com/J5Lvik13Yx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2025

Everybody’s entitled to their private and personal life, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

But all things considered, and given how much the Browns gave up for him and the contract they signed him to, not to mention his issues on and off the field, he could’ve done things differently.

Smallmon doesn’t understand how the Browns will even consider bringing him back.

All in all, however, they might not have a choice.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Believes 1 Player Will Get Big Contract Extension