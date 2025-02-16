Browns Nation

Sunday, February 16, 2025
Insider Reveals Why Aaron Rodgers Isn’t A Good Fit With Browns

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

 

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new quarterback after experiencing another disastrous season under Deshaun Watson, whose re-torn Achilles has him at risk of missing the 2025 season altogether despite him carrying a $72.9 million cap hit.

The Browns could take their next franchise quarterback with the second pick in the draft, or they could look to free agency, where one big-name four-time MVP could be a potential fit.

While signing Rodgers might sound like a viable solution to many, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot doesn’t believe Rodgers would make sense for the Browns, as she explained in her recent article.

“First of all, he’s going to want to start, and the Browns might not have a starting job for him this season if their rookie is ready to play. There’s no way Rodgers will want to come back and ride the bench and be a mentor to a rookie. He should be healthier in his second season back from Achilles surgery, and will surely want to prove it. Secondly, he will want more money than the Browns are willing to spend on a bridge QB,” Cabot said.

After what Watson has put this team and this fanbase through, signing up for the circus that comes with Aaron Rodgers would be overwhelming.

The optics of replacing one quarterback with a torn Achilles for another who just recovered from the same injury at 40 years old is a tough sell.

Cabot noted the possibility of the team drafting a rookie while also signing a bridge QB, but Rodgers just might not be the answer.

