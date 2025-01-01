Insider Reveals Why Browns Could Bring Back Dorian Thompson-Robinson Next Season

Once again, the Cleveland Browns have had more starting quarterbacks than the average team.

Although most fans would like to move on from Deshaun Watson, he’s likely not going anywhere next season.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has left more questions than answers with his performances this season and many wonder if he should be back next season.

However, as much as people continue to doubt him, the Browns are reportedly still high on him.

That’s why, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team might opt to bring him back next season in hopes of developing him:

“Thompson-Robinson, the Browns’ fifth-round pick last season out of UCLA, on the other hand, has enough physical traits that the Browns might want to bring him back next season and continue to develop him,” Cabot said

Thompson-Robinson does check several boxes because he’s similar to what the Browns are looking for in a quarterback.

Then again, there were plenty of doubts about him in college, when he was drafted into the NFL, and now, given his play.

If the Browns believe he’s worthy of a flier, he might be nothing more than a perennial backup.

And with Watson also being there and the team needing to bring another quarterback to compete with Watson for the starting job, it might not make much sense to keep Thompson-Robinson on the roster.

There are only so many roster spots, and if the team wants to keep him, he might be better off on the practice squad.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What Changes Browns Could Make This Offseason