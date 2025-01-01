Insider Reveals What Changes Browns Could Make This Offseason

With only one game remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, the Cleveland Browns will certainly make changes soon after their final matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland entered the season with postseason aspirations and made significant changes to its offensive scheme to accommodate starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Neither the new offense nor the quarterback running it has panned out this season for Cleveland.

That’s led to rumors about the status of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry heading into the league’s final weekend.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes that changes will come this offseason, a point he made in revealing what staff moves Cleveland would potentially make.

“Could there be some changes to the offensive staff? I could see that. Could there be some front office movement? Sure, but I think Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are safe,” Breer said.

Breer pointed to the injury situation as one reason why Berry and Stefanski should remain for another season.

Cleveland has often had more than a dozen players listed on the weekly injury report, a figure that led or was near the top of the league multiple times this season.

Additionally, Watson’s contract continues to plague the Browns, but the top executives of the organization have shared blame for the decision, Breer said.

That means that neither Stefanski nor Berry would necessarily take the fall for Watson’s deal, Breer concluded.

Recently, the Browns restructured the quarterback’s contract yet again, extending the length of the deal to help the team better absorb its impact on the salary cap.

