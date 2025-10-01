Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Key Stats Tell An Ugly Story For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a special defense that might be the best in the NFL.

On the other hand, they might also have the worst offense in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns have the second-most dropped passes in the NFL and are tied for last in turnovers.

If that isn’t bad enough, they rank 31st in scoring, 27th in total yards, and 21st in third-down conversions.

Simply put, they’re not doing anything well, aside from the performance of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

The fact that head coach Kevin Stefanski has a reputation for being a savvy offensive mind only makes this more frustrating.

Yet, as much as he deserves plenty of criticism and blame, he’s also been dealt a terrible hand.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has played some of the worst football of his career, which is a lot to say, and losing two starting tackles to injuries is just bad luck.

Additionally, the pass catchers need to do their jobs and finish plays, which is more the responsibility of the wide receivers coach.

Whatever the case, it has become evident that something needs to change on that side of the ball.

Whether it’s from the quarterback, the head coach, the offensive coordinator, or all of the above, improvement is needed.

This can’t go on much longer, because it would be a waste of the young talent they assembled during the offseason.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

