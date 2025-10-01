Key Stats Tell An Ugly Story For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a special defense that might be the best in the NFL.

On the other hand, they might also have the worst offense in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Browns have the second-most dropped passes in the NFL and are tied for last in turnovers.

If that isn’t bad enough, they rank 31st in scoring, 27th in total yards, and 21st in third-down conversions.

PFF has the Browns with 11 drops, second most in the league T-29 (last) in turnovers

31st in scoring

27th in total yards

21st in third down conversions https://t.co/pdfRJxISkC — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 30, 2025

Simply put, they’re not doing anything well, aside from the performance of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

The fact that head coach Kevin Stefanski has a reputation for being a savvy offensive mind only makes this more frustrating.

Yet, as much as he deserves plenty of criticism and blame, he’s also been dealt a terrible hand.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has played some of the worst football of his career, which is a lot to say, and losing two starting tackles to injuries is just bad luck.

Additionally, the pass catchers need to do their jobs and finish plays, which is more the responsibility of the wide receivers coach.

Whatever the case, it has become evident that something needs to change on that side of the ball.

Whether it’s from the quarterback, the head coach, the offensive coordinator, or all of the above, improvement is needed.

This can’t go on much longer, because it would be a waste of the young talent they assembled during the offseason.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Could Be Ready For Breakout Performance