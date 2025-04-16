Insider Reveals Why Browns Didn’t Re-Sign Joe Flacco In 2024

The Cleveland Browns recently made a move to bring Joe Flacco back to the roster on a one-year deal.

Flacco, of course, brought the Browns to the playoffs in 2023 after coming in mid-season, and many fans were curious why they didn’t re-sign him after that year due to his success.

After all, Deshaun Watson hadn’t shown much after his injuries and suspension, and nobody else on the roster showed that they were a threat to take over the starting job.

Analyst Albert Breer recently peeled back the curtain to this situation, as he mentioned in a recent segment of 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“I can tell you guys that part of the reason they didn’t bring Flacco back in ’24 is because of how popular he was in the locker room. The team really got to a point where they believed in him,” Breer said.

It appears that Flacco was too well-liked for his own good, and considering how much they had invested in Watson, it didn’t make sense for him to bond with his teammates any further for fear that he’d reclaim the starting role in 2024.

After seeing how things turned out for them last year, the front office might be kicking themselves for wasting a season, so it will be interesting to see what the next year looks like with Flacco back on the roster.

The jury is still out on whether the Browns will take a QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, but even if they do, fans can take solace in the fact that Flacco is around to mentor an upcoming player.

Having a veteran presence in a locker room is vital, and with any luck, Flacco will provide that along with some on-field magic.

