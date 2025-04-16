Browns Land Exciting QB Prospect In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to get a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

A quarterback room consisting of Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco is a nice start, but they could use someone to build around for years to come.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Mike Band believes they will make a seemingly small move that could have a massive impact.

In the latest edition of his mock draft, he has the Browns moving up one spot and getting back into the first round to secure Jaxson Dart at No. 32.

Why would they do that if they could get him at No. 33? He believes it would be to secure a fifth-year option.

“Cleveland jumps one spot from No. 33 to secure the fifth-year option that comes with a first-round choice, subsequently selecting a potential quarterback of the future. While Jimmy Haslam’s recent comments suggest the Browns might pass on an early-round QB, their abundance of draft capital (they currently have five picks in the top 104) makes a dart throw at the position more than feasible,” Band wrote.

Dart is one of the most intriguing prospects entering the league this season.

He has all the physical tools one would want from a franchise quarterback, and he also showcased impressive play in crucial moments and strong leadership.

He played in the SEC, which usually translates to success in the pros.

On the downside, he didn’t play in a pro-style offense, and he’s not the fastest processor when he needs to go through his progressions because his first read isn’t available.

Just like several of this year’s quarterback prospects, he might need a year on the sidelines before being ready to take the main stage.

Securing another year of team control could be crucial in that situation, and with the Browns’ surplus of draft capital, the Eagles seem to be a logical trade partner.

