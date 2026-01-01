Insider Reveals Why Browns Have Interest In Mike McDaniel

The Cleveland Browns are heading toward an offseason filled with many questions. While nothing has been decided publicly, it has become increasingly clear that the organization is doing its homework on what a post-Kevin Stefanski future might look like. That process naturally includes identifying coaches who might be a fit with the team.

One name continues to surface.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have long held an interest in Mike McDaniel, and that interest is not new.

“As for McDaniel, the Browns have always admired his brilliant offensive mind, his innovative play calling and his strategic thinking. He’s been on their radar for some time, and would likely jump at the chance to interview him if the Dolphins fire him and the Browns part ways with Stefanski,” Cabot wrote.

That quote alone explains a lot.

The Browns’ offensive struggles over the past two seasons have not just been about quarterback instability. They have been about predictability, lack of creativity, and an inability to consistently stress defenses. Those are areas where McDaniel has built his reputation.

During his time with the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel has been praised for his ability to design offenses that maximize player strengths rather than forcing players into systems. Motion, spacing, timing, and deception are staples of his approach. That type of creativity is something the Browns have lacked at times.

There is also the quarterback element.

If the Browns commit to developing a young quarterback like Shedeur Sanders, an offensive-minded head coach becomes even more appealing. McDaniel has shown an ability to simplify reads, create easy throws, and build confidence in his quarterbacks.

That said, this is not without risk.

McDaniel is not known as a disciplinarian. He is not the leader of men profile many fans believe the Browns need.

Whether the interest is mutual between McDaniel and the Browns remains unclear at this time.

But one thing is clear. If the Browns do move on and prioritize offensive innovation, Mike McDaniel will be a name to watch closely.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski