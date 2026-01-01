Jerry Jeudy Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

The 4-12 Cleveland Browns don’t have much to play for on Sunday when they wrap up the regular season at the Cincinnati Bengals, though they will look to head into the offseason on a modest two-game winning streak over a pair of AFC North rivals. Cleveland handled the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-6 in Week 17 to extend their home win streak over them to four games, and Sunday’s game will bring a whirlwind of a season to an unceremonious end before the front office is faced with a full plate of difficult decisions to make this winter.

One thing the Browns could be playing for is their head coach’s job. Kevin Stefanski’s seat sounds like it is getting warm, and after a pair of disastrous seasons, it’s possible the front office will opt to move on from the two-time Coach of the Year.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy spoke about his coach with the media ahead of the Bengals game in a clip shared by FOX Sports.

The WR1 also carefully navigated a question from the reporter who asked him if he wants to see Stefanski stick around as the coach next year.

“Yeah, of course. You want me to say no? Crazy.”

Jeudy hasn’t had the best year, which has been disappointing after he broke out last year in his first go-around with the Browns. He hasn’t shown the best chemistry with any of Cleveland’s three starting quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders, who has started the past six games.

Jeudy has just 48 catches on 100 targets for 585 yards and two touchdowns, which is roughly half of the numbers he put up last year. He has had issues getting open and has ten dropped passes, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

