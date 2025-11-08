Insider Reveals Why Browns QB Is Set Up To Fail

The main goal for the Cleveland Browns this season was always to figure out whether or not the team’s franchise quarterback was already on the roster. Through eight games, it’s still unclear if that’s the case.

Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel has been solid but unspectacular through four starts, and with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees taking over play-calling duties, perhaps it will help open the offense up for the rookie. That being said, one insider isn’t on board and believes he has been set up to fail.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson stopped by the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show this week and discussed Cleveland’s QB situation. During his breakdown, he explained why Gabriel doesn’t have a chance.

“They are consistently putting out an offense that has no chance. They didn’t address wide receiver in the draft, and they didn’t address O-line in the draft, and they drafted Dillon Gabriel in the top 100 and said he’s going to give it a shot, and he has no shot,” Jackson said.

Zac Jackson succinctly sums up Berry & Stefanski's tenure in Cleveland. It's time to move on, Jimmy.@AkronJackson @ultCLEsports pic.twitter.com/4zASzdV7M9 — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) November 6, 2025

Gabriel was a shocking pick when it happened because the belief was that he’d be a late Day 3 pick at best due to his limited athleticism and small stature. The Browns surprised everyone by taking him in the third round, and he has proven to be capable through four starts despite being in an unenviable situation.

He has been the worst deep-ball passer in the league since he took over, but it’s tough to figure out how much of that is on him. Cleveland’s wide receiver room has done him no favors, and the offensive line has struggled to block long enough for plays to develop deep down the field.

With Rees taking over, the hope would be that the offense could open up more so everyone can get a better idea of who Gabriel is as a quarterback. If fans are treated to more of the same, this will continue trending toward a completely lost season.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Reunion With Former First-Round Pick