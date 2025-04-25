Insider Rips Andrew Berry For Trading No. 2 Pick

Browns GM Andrew Berry has received nearly universal praise for Cleveland’s blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

In addition to other pieces, the Browns acquired the No. 5 pick, Jacksonville’s No. 36 second-round selection, and the Jaguars’ first-rounder in 2026.

Cleveland surrendered only the No. 2 slot and two Day 3 picks in this year’s draft for the trade.

While Browns insider Tony Grossi did not voice his frustration with the team’s return, he was frustrated by Berry’s decision to trade the pick.

Grossi ripped into Berry on Friday, suggesting that Cleveland should have kept the No. 2 overall selection to take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

“I had false confidence in Andrew Berry this season. Just this week, I was telling you how excited I was. I’ve turned on him. The reality hit me yesterday that you can not take one of those top three picks? Why do you think he’s going to start making good picks next year? Because he has 10 more? It’s just a depressing thought,” Grossi said.

Instead of selecting either Hunter or Carter, the Browns took Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick.

Although Berry praised Graham as being a perfect fit for the team’s defensive front, analysts have been split about how much of an impact the defensive tackle will make next year.

Grossi’s frustrations with the trade were evident as he spoke about his desire to see Cleveland reach the Super Bowl.

The insider said that his generation of Browns fans – individuals who are 60 or older – will likely not witness that experience.

“We’re not going to see what you’ve been hoping for,” Grossi said.

Cleveland has four total selections on the second day of the draft, including the first pick to start the second round.

