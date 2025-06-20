Insider Says 1 Browns QB Will Need To Be ‘Superman’ To Make Roster

With five signal callers currently on the roster and tough decisions looming, the Cleveland Browns face a complex puzzle that could reshape their depth chart heading into the season.

While Cleveland might publicly maintain they’re open to keeping four quarterbacks, most league insiders expect only three to survive the final cut.

The competition has intensified around Kenny Pickett’s roster spot, with the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback appearing most vulnerable among the veteran options.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah offered his perspective on how the situation might unfold, suggesting the rookies already hold significant advantages in the competition.

“If you’re going to ask me to predict how it’s going to go down, I would say you’re going to have those two rookies and Joe Flacco. Kenny Pickett’s going to have to be Superman to make the roster. To me, Joe Flacco is just in case they don’t feel like they can be competent at the position, then you insert Joe. I think their week one starter is going to be one of those two rookies. I really feel that way,” Jeremiah said on “The Rich Eisen Show”.

The Browns currently roster Deshaun Watson, Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

With Watson expected to miss time due to injury, four quarterbacks remain in active competition for roster spots.

Cleveland appears particularly intrigued by rookies Sanders and Gabriel as potential long-term solutions.

Flacco provides reliable veteran insurance should the young players struggle early.

This dynamic leaves Pickett in precarious territory, needing exceptional performance rather than merely solid play to secure his position.

From a financial standpoint, the team can afford to keep four quarterbacks thanks to favorable contract structures.

However, roster construction presents challenges.

Carrying four signal callers on the 53-man roster means sacrificing depth at other critical positions, whether along the offensive line, defensive front, or in the backfield.

Most franchises typically carry two quarterbacks, occasionally adding a third for insurance purposes.

Four remains extremely rare across the league, making someone expendable as competition intensifies.

