Browns Make Notable Move With Key Player Returning

The Cleveland Browns need as much help as they can get right now.

Their offense has been pretty stagnant, and the lack of playmakers keeps hurting this team week in and week out.

That’s why fans will be thrilled to know that help could be on the way.

According to a report by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns just designated WR Cedric Tillman to return to practice.

In a corresponding move, they parted ways with S Damontae Kazee.

Tillman was placed on Injured Reserve last month with a hamstring injury.

Now, he has 21 days to get back on the field, or he will revert to the IR list for the remainder of the season.

Tillman was off to a strong start to the campaign, and to this day, he still has the only touchdown receptions by a wide receiver on the team.

Of course, that’s nothing to brag about, and it speaks more about the state of the offense than about him.

Tillman is clearly talented, and he was expected to take a big leap this season.

Then again, injuries have gotten in his way again, and it’s starting to become painfully evident that he cannot be trusted to stay healthy for a full season.

Still, with the way Jerry Jeudy is playing, it’s hard to believe he will do any worse.

The Browns need to give Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders more weapons, but with no trade on the horizon, this might be the best they can do.

