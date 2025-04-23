Browns Nation

Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Insider Says Browns Are Involved In Trade Talks For Veteran QB

Ernesto Cova
By
By
(Photo Credit: Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

The Cleveland Browns have already acquired two quarterbacks in the offseason.

They traded for Kenny Pickett and then signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal.

However, they might not be done adding veteran quarterbacks.

According to a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, they could be in the mix to acquire Kirk Cousins.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings could also be in the fold, says Russini.

Cousins has been tied to the Browns ever since he was benched in favor of Michael Penix Jr. last season.

He has ties to Kevin Stefanski from their days together in Minnesota, so he would make perfect sense for this team.

Nevertheless, the Atlanta Falcons chose not to release him, even if that meant absorbing his steep salary.

The former Washington Commanders star also has a no-trade clause, so he would have to sign off on any potential trade.

More than that, the Browns would also most likely have to pay for the bulk of his salary, which could clearly make this transaction significantly more complicated.

This move makes sense for the Browns if they believe they can legitimately make a Super Bowl or deep playoff run in 2025.

Otherwise, they might be better off sticking with their current plan.

