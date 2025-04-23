Insider Believes 1 Prospect Is ‘A Lock’ For Browns At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have less than two days to figure out what they’re going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

For weeks, there has been talk about a few marquee prospects that they could go after that could help the team’s outlook immediately, but recent conversations have indicated that the Browns could move back, wanting to acquire more draft capital.

While having more picks might seem like a good thing to do, analyst Albert Breer recently indicated on 92.3 “The Fan” that the Browns should just stay put and take the best player available.

“I think Travis Hunter feels like a lock at No. 2, I think you’re going to sleep well at night after making that pick,” Breer said.

Hunter, of course, is viewed as one of the best prospects in this year’s draft, an athletic freak of nature who dominated at the collegiate level.

If the Browns do select him, their front office has indicated that he could play both ways, like he did in college, primarily utilizing him at wide receiver.

This would fill an immediate need for this team and would certainly help their starting quarterback have a strong option in the passing game from the get-go.

Breer isn’t the only one who thinks this is the best possible option for the Browns, as many have indicated that drafting Hunter should be their top priority.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns ultimately do on draft night, as things can change when teams are on the clock.

