Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, April 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes 1 Prospect Is ‘A Lock’ For Browns At No. 2

Insider Believes 1 Prospect Is ‘A Lock’ For Browns At No. 2

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Believes 1 Prospect Is ‘A Lock’ For Browns At No. 2
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have less than two days to figure out what they’re going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

For weeks, there has been talk about a few marquee prospects that they could go after that could help the team’s outlook immediately, but recent conversations have indicated that the Browns could move back, wanting to acquire more draft capital.

While having more picks might seem like a good thing to do, analyst Albert Breer recently indicated on 92.3 “The Fan” that the Browns should just stay put and take the best player available.

“I think Travis Hunter feels like a lock at No. 2, I think you’re going to sleep well at night after making that pick,” Breer said.

Hunter, of course, is viewed as one of the best prospects in this year’s draft, an athletic freak of nature who dominated at the collegiate level.

If the Browns do select him, their front office has indicated that he could play both ways, like he did in college, primarily utilizing him at wide receiver.

This would fill an immediate need for this team and would certainly help their starting quarterback have a strong option in the passing game from the get-go.

Breer isn’t the only one who thinks this is the best possible option for the Browns, as many have indicated that drafting Hunter should be their top priority.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns ultimately do on draft night, as things can change when teams are on the clock.

NEXT:  Rumored Browns QB Prospect Has A Message For His 'Naysayers'
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation