Insider Shuts Down Rumor About Browns Signing 1 Veteran QB

Back in 2016, the Cleveland Browns were in the same position they are in right now.

They had the No. 2 pick, and they could’ve drafted a quarterback.

Notably, they could’ve used that selection to get Carson Wentz out of North Dakota.

Instead, they opted to trade that pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in return for the No. 8 pick, a third- and a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, a first-round pick in 2017, and a second-round in 2018.

That’s why Tony Grossi doesn’t think they will have any sort of interest in signing Wentz.

Earlier in the weekend, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Wentz was a potential target to keep an eye on for the Browns.

Grossi, however, points out that if the Browns didn’t want Wentz when he was good, they wouldn’t want him now.

The Browns wouldn't draft Carson Wentz when he was good. Now they're going to sign him as a journeyman? I think not. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 2, 2025

That’s a fair assessment, but it’s not like this is the same regime that turned him down at the time.

Also, as much as there are plenty of valid reasons not to be excited about Wentz, it’s one thing to get him with the No. 2 pick and another thing to sign him to a team-friendly, low-money kind of deal.

Wentz is still young, and while chances are that he will never get back to his MVP level from the earlier days of his career, the bar isn’t particularly high in Cleveland after watching Deshaun Watson.

The Browns won’t have a lot of money available to spend on a quarterback, and as such, they might have to settle for who they can afford to sign, not necessarily who they want to sign.

NEXT:

Insider Names Player Browns Could Take As 'Second Quarterback Pick' In Draft