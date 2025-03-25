Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Insider Says Browns Could Have A Surprise Starting QB In Week 1

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster.

Kenny Pickett has some experience as a starter, but he hasn’t been impressive in those starts.

That’s why Tony Grossi would want the team to close a deal with Russell Wilson.

Talking on ESPN’s “The Really Big Show,” he claimed that if the Browns don’t draft their quarterback at No. 2 and wait until later in the draft, they need to sign Wilson.

Otherwise, Grossi believes they will be forced to start Pickett in Week 1.

“If they take a quarterback way down in the third-round, you better sign Russ to be your starter.  Otherwise, your looking at Pickett,” Grossi said.

Pickett is young, and we’ve seen players salvage their careers after a change of scenery, but it’s hard to be optimistic about this possibility.

Granted, the Steelers did not put Pickett in a position to succeed, but there were some doubts about him long before he entered the league.

The Browns might not be in a position to take a risk and roll the dice on a player like Pickett.

If they can keep him there as a backup and potentially coach and develop him, and he turns out to be good, so be it.

But for them to wait for Pickett to be their savior might be an issue.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation