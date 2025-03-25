Chris Simms Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns need a young quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they need to take him in the first round.

The latest reports have the team taking the best player available at No. 2, and the best player available after Cam Ward isn’t another quarterback.

Some think they should go with Shedeur Sanders, but Chris Simms thinks they’ll take a defensive juggernaut instead.

Talking to NBC’s Mike Florio, Simms claimed that the Browns will draft Abdul Carter.

“I’ve watched the pass rushers and Abdul Carter is definitely worth the second pick in the draft,” Simms said.

He compared him to Micah Parsons and Von Miller, adding that he’s as explosive as it gets.

Despite being big and strong, Simms thinks that Carter is elite at getting around the edge and is a very mobile defensive player.

Scouts have gone back and forth between Carter and Travis Hunter as the undisputed best player in this class.

He’s got the upside to record double digits in sacks every single year, and he might be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Needless to say, pairing him with Myles Garrett is a mouth-watering thought for Jim Schwartz and the Browns’ defense.

Of course, quarterback is still the most crucial position in the game, and the Browns won’t compete at a high level until they get things right there.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to believe any prospect in this year’s class will be a difference-maker at the position.

