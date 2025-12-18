Insider Says Browns Could Have Interest In Bill Belichick

The Cleveland Browns might be in the market for a new head coach in 2026. Kevin Stefanski has already survived a three-win season, but he may not be there after two. With that in mind, they could turn to a familiar face.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns are among a handful of teams that could be interested in his services.

“I’m told there’s been recent interest expressed, at the very least, in speaking with Bill Belichick on a exploratory basis from two teams, per league source. My understanding is Belichick has upper-level personnel still fond of him in Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, whilst all struggling teams going through customary evaluations this time of year,” Anderson posted on X.

Truth be told, that doesn’t make much sense at this point in his career. While the Browns should strongly consider all their options and figure out what to do after just two winning seasons in six years under Kevin Stefanski, Bill Belichick might not be the wisest choice.

His downfall with the New England Patriots was ugly to watch. GM Andrew Berry hasn’t always done a good job, but Belichick has never been too willing to work with someone else not named Michael Lombardi. He brings his crew with him, and given how his relationship with Jordon Hudson has done nothing but attract negative coverage, that’s the last thing the Browns need right now.

Also, he’s coming off a scandal-riddled and subpar season with the UNC Tar Heels. His record without Tom Brady is rather mediocre, and his ways might be outdated. Of course, Belichick might be one of the greatest – if not the greatest – head coaches of all time.

Still, this team isn’t just one head coach away, and given his personality, chances are that things could get much worse before they get any better.

