Insider Pushes Back On Concerns About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns found a special rookie in Quinshon Judkins. The Ohio State star has taken the league by storm with some impressive performances right out of the gate.

Then again, there’s only so much he can do on his own, which is why he’s regressed in the past month or so. At least, his numbers have. With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot came to his defense.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, she explained why the Buckeyes star has struggled to keep up that level of production:

“He’s already established he’s a really good runner in the right conditions. It’s hard to maintain the run when you’re not ahead in the game. They’re facing stacked boxes all the time. You have to figure out how this looks with a better OL. It’s hard to get into a rhythm when you’re not converting third downs, when you’re not passing the ball, when you’ve got a stacked box. I think it’s been tough sledding for him,” Cabot said.

Truth be told, it’s as simple as that. There’s no way to establish the run behind a banged-up offensive line, especially when the team is constantly trailing, and the quarterbacks aren’t playing well.

The lack of a passing game will hurt Judkins’ production; that’s just logic. He might be the best running back in the game, but when the opposing team is focusing solely on stopping the run because they know the passing game isn’t any sort of a threat, he’s going to get stuffed.

The Browns have to invest plenty of money and valuable assets into rebuilding their offensive line in the offseason, and things should be better. Also, whether it’s because Shedeur Sanders got it together or because the Browns found someone else, the quarterback play should also be better in 2026 – it must be. Judkins should be just fine.

It’s too early to be worried about him, and everybody else just has to step up.

