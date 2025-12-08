Local Analyst Presses Browns To Make Major Coaching Move

The Cleveland Browns have won six games in the past two seasons. They will close out the season with games against the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals, so it’s not crazy to think they won’t win another game this year.

That’s clearly far from what’s expected. Quarterback issues aside, this team just has too much talent to be dealing with this. With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo urged the Browns to move on from Kevin Stefanski.

More than that, he made a case for them to consider Jim Schwartz as his replacement.

“You should look at Jim Schwartz right now for the final four games. I don’t know what they’re thinking. Kevin’s gone. If they bring him back, it’s gonna be an unmitigated disaster again next year. His time has come and gone in Cleveland, Ohio,” Rizzo said.

“His time has come and gone in Cleveland,” – Rizz on Kevin Stefanski. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/m2sfrKauHD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 8, 2025

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe the Browns will keep Stefanski around for much longer. There’s just no way to justify it, even if he’s not to blame for all of the team’s struggles.

As for Schwartz, he should be the leading candidate to take the reins of the team if Stefanski is shown the door. He’s done an amazing job with the defense, and you can tell they respect him and respond to him.

Schwartz’s previous head-coaching experience wasn’t necessarily encouraging, but he’s paid his dues and earned his stripes ever since. He deserves another chance to be the main guy calling the shots.

The Browns have a bright future and plenty of promising pieces to build around.

The jury is still out on their quarterback situation, but there’s just no reason this team should have another three-win season with this roster.

NEXT:

Skip Bayless Delivers Harsh Message To Kevin Stefanski