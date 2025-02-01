Browns Nation

Saturday, February 1, 2025
Jameis Winston Wins Notable Award

Ernesto Cova
By

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns only won three games all of last season.

Notably, two of those three wins came with Jameis Winston at the helm.

However, he won more than just that.

As is usually the case with him, the former No. 1 pick also won the hearts of the fans with his laughter and speeches.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see him win Fox’s Viral Player of the Year award.

As reported by them on X, he ran away with the award as the unanimous winner.

Unfortunately, that didn’t necessarily translate into success on the field.

There was a time this season when people made a strong case for Winston being the franchise quarterback for this organization.

Sure enough, it didn’t take long before he regressed back to his old ways.

Winston struggled to manage the football, accumulating interceptions and turnovers as quickly as he gained yards and made big plays.

Winston is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

He will be highly coveted as a backup, so his future might not even be in Cleveland.

The Browns are targeting a veteran in free agency, someone who can start for them for at least a year or two.

They will also pursue a rookie in the NFL Draft.

That makes Winston’s chances of returning, even as a third-stringer, quite slim at the moment, even if the fans fell in love with him.

Browns Nation