Browns Fans React To ‘Finished’ Claim About Deshaun Watson

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns drew plenty of criticism and mockery when they traded for Deshaun Watson.

It happened right in the midst of his legal turmoil, and people seemed to think he was guilty of all charges.

So, the fact that the Browns gave up that many assets and then doubled down by signing him to a fully guaranteed contract, even though he would go nearly two years without playing professional football, was highly questionable.

That’s why Watson had such a huge target on his back entering the season.

And despite all the rave reports, the truth is we only saw some glimpses of his talent; he wasn’t the same QB he used to be.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to see that The Athletic’s QB Tier list has him as a former star, stating that his days as a quality QB are finished.

Needless to say, that take drew some mixed reactions on social media, with some agreeing with the take and others not.

Watson’s season was a roller coaster.

He alternated head-scratching throws and poor decisions with impressive scrambles and beautiful completions.

He was coming off his best game of the season before his season-ending injury, but his erratic play had also cost his team a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s not easy to come back after such a long layoff, and being in and out of the field with injuries won’t do much to help his case.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

