Insider Says Browns Fans Owe Myles Garrett A Thank You For One Thing

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett are officially back together.

The superstar defensive end is now fully committed to the organization after his initial trade request.

Of course, this still rubbed plenty of fans the wrong way, as it seemed like it was all just a power move and money grab to squeeze every single penny out of the team.

However, even if that was the case, Tony Grossi believes that Browns fans should still be thankful to him for one thing: He called out Andrew Berry and exposed the team’s failures at the quarterback position:

“He DID call out Haslam and Berry for failing to get the quarterback situation right and for failing to produce a consistent winner. He expressed the frustration that generations of fans have felt tenfold – no, hundredfold,” Grossi wrote.

Grossi later added that the team should’ve still traded him.

He thinks that they overvalue their own roster and believe they’re closer to the team they were two years ago than to the three-win team they were last season.

Grossi adds that Garrett did the right thing by allowing the team to trade him, adding that it took the pressure off the front office’s shoulders, and he called out Andrew Berry for not making the most of that opportunity.

At the end of the day, no one can argue that Garrett has earned every single penny that’s coming his way.

It’s not that the fans are mad that he chose to sign the most lucrative deal for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

However, nothing about the team’s chances to compete changed overnight, which is why this rubbed plenty of people the wrong way.

NEXT:

Todd McShay Urges Browns To Make Big Move In NFL Draft