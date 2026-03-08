Insider Says Browns Have Clear Free Agency Priority

After clearing up $36 million by restructuring Deshaun Watson’s $81 million cap hit, the Cleveland Browns actually have some room to operate this offseason. Most thought that GM Andrew Berry was going to have to exclusively lean on his draft prowess to upgrade the roster, but his creativity has now carved out a path to make some additions in free agency as well.

As far as free agency needs, the Browns do have some obvious voids that need to be filled. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently pointed out that aside from the obvious needs of wide receiver and offensive line, there is somebody else who the Browns have on their radar.

In a recent article, Cabot brought up how it’s a high priority for the Browns to re-sign free-agent linebacker Devin Bush, who is coming off the best year of his career for the Browns. He was a monster and an anchor in this front seven, and replacing him would not be easy whatsoever.

“A high priority for the Browns in free agency is to re-sign pending free agent linebacker Devin Bush, who had a career year for them last season, notching a career-high 124 tackles and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He was the only player in the NFL with two pick-sixes in 2025,” Cabot wrote.

At just 27 years old, Bush is in his prime and just posted career highs across the board with 124 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions (with two returned for touchdowns) after not picking off a pass in any of the last five years. Surely Berry is going to prioritize other targets for O-line upgrades, potentially Tyler Linderbaum, but this front office can’t forget about Bush.

Inside linebacker is a position that has gradually become less and less valuable in the NFL, so as good as Bush is, he might not break the bank. If all he’s going to command is around three years and $24-30 million, this is a no-brainer for Berry.

He fit like a glove next to Carson Schwesinger, and the two of them could lead this linebacker unit for years to come, especially with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah likely being done for good due to his neck injury. Do the right thing, Berry.

