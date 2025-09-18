Joe Flacco Sees A Future Star In Browns Rookie

Joe Flacco has gotten the Cleveland Browns offense moving, but his turnovers have contributed to an 0-2 start.

The veteran quarterback will have to clean things up in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers to get Cleveland its first victory.

Aside from the turnovers, there has been a lot to like from the Browns’ offense so far, especially now that rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has made his NFL debut and should become a focal point.

Flacco said that the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft will only get better as the season goes on.

“I think his skill will speak for itself. Like anything in football, when it comes to him changing the game, it’s up to all 11 of us to make that happen. It’s not just him. If we can play the kind of football we want to and get him in space, that’s when we’ll really see what he can do. He’s also capable of taking those two- or three-yard runs when that’s all that’s there, and wearing down a defense. I believe he has the ability to be a game-breaker, but those plays will come from all 11 of us working together,” Flacco said.

#Browns Joe Flacco said he thinks Quinshon Judkins possesses’game breaking’ ability, but it takes all 11 on offense to work together. pic.twitter.com/1rzb78GNla — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 17, 2025

Judkins had 10 carries for 61 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards in his debut against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, and it’s clear he is already positioned as the featured back despite Jerome Ford’s consistency and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson’s strong Week 1 performance.

The plan was always likely to be Judkins handling the rushing workload with Sampson complementing him as a receiving back, and the more comfortable they get in those roles, the better the offense will look.

Green Bay has a tough defense, so it will be a strong test to see where Cleveland is in its progression.

To pull off an upset, the Browns are going to need Judkins to be the game-breaker that Flacco believes him to be.

