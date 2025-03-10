Insider Says Browns Player Is ‘Under-The-Radar’ Name To Watch In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are set to enter the new NFL season this week with more than two dozen players eligible to become free agents.

While Cleveland has addressed some of those concerns already, the Browns still have plenty of free agents to make decisions about.

One of those potential free agents is being labeled as a hidden gem.

Insider Jordan Schultz named Browns safety D’Anthony Bell as a premium pick-up for teams looking for help on both the defensive and special teams units.

“An under-the-radar market to watch: special teamers. One name to keep an eye on is Browns FA S D’Anthony Bell, regarded as one of the top ST players available,” Schultz said.

https://twitter.com/Schultz_Report/status/1899091013475393827

Bell is a restricted free agent with the Browns, meaning he can not begin negotiating with teams until March 12th at 4 p.m.

Cleveland can match any offer he receives in the open market, or the franchise can tender an offer of $3.2 million in non-guaranteed money.

The Browns can also agree to different terms than Bell would receive in the free agency period, adding guarantees to his compensation to make the franchise’s offer more palatable.

Bell finished up his third season with the Browns, having played in 50 games for the AFC North franchise.

He’s recorded 61 tackles over the past three seasons, and he’s notched two interceptions for Cleveland as a defensive back.

While the 6-foot-1 safety has played nearly 400 snaps on the defensive side, Bell has participated in more than 1,000 snaps for the special teams unit over the past three seasons.

