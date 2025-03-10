Browns Nation

Monday, March 10, 2025
Browns Hosted Top Offensive Lineman Prospect Last Week

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Free agency is finally here, but that doesn’t mean that draft prospects will be completely forgotten about, especially when you have an offense as bad as the Cleveland Browns did in 2024.

Cleveland averaged a league-worst 15.2 points per game this past season and has needs everywhere, which is why the team reportedly hosted one of the best offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft for a visit.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot noted in her recent article that the Browns hosted LSU left tackle Will Campbell for a visit in the week leading up to free agency.

“The Browns hosted a fifth elite prospect last week who flew under the radar: LSU left tackle Will Campbell, a consensus All-American in 2024 and likely top 10 pick in the draft,” Cabot said.

It’s an interesting development considering the Browns have the second pick in April’s draft, which would be considered a bit higher than where most current mock drafts have Campbell slotted in.

It sounds like Campbell will slot in somewhere in picks 4 to 8, which could indicate the Browns may be in the market to trade down.

While there are concerns about Campbell’s shorter-than-desired arm length, he has all the makings of a plug-and-play day one starter at left tackle, where he dominated for years in the SEC against some of the best edge rushing prospects in the nation.

Cleveland has an obvious need at tackle with Jedrick Wills Jr. hitting free agency and Dawand Jones yet to establish himself as a foundational piece.

Perhaps Cleveland is just exploring all its options, or perhaps a trade-down with a quarterback-needy team is on the horizon.

Browns Nation