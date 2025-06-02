Insider Says Browns Rookie Is Turning Heads At OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have an exciting 2025 rookie class joining the roster, which is highlighted by No. 5 pick and former national champion defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan, as well as second-round running back Quinshon Judkins, who is fresh off a natty of his own with Ohio State, and a pair of high-profile quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

As exciting as all of those rookies are, there is another rookie who is reportedly turning heads at OTAs, according to one insider.

Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com recently wrote an article sharing her takeaways from OTAs, and she was particularly impressed with third-round rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

“The highlight of the day for the rookie came courtesy of Flacco during red zone 7-on-7. Fannin expertly ran a post route and Flacco fired a dart at him. Fannin extended his hands, protected the football, and got both feet in bounds at the back of the end zone for the score. With David Njoku absent from the voluntary session, Fannin made the most of his extra first team reps and is having an excellent start to his spring,” Bastock wrote.

It’s nice to hear that Fannin is getting first-team reps with David Njoku not suiting up, and it’s entirely possible this is a sign of things to come, as the Browns could look to cover up for the fact that they have a subpar wide receiver room by utilizing two-tight-end sets more often.

Fannin had one of the most productive seasons of any tight end in NCAA history last year at Bowling Green, posting 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cleveland made big splashes in the draft at quarterback, running back, and tight end, while the organization opted not to do anything drastic to upgrade the wide receiver room.

A prolific receiver like Fannin could make that a non-issue if the Browns decide to get creative and line him up outside a bit.

