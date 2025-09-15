Insider Says Browns Star Could Ask For A Trade

The Cleveland Browns had to deal with plenty of unwanted drama in the offseason.

Myles Garrett requested a trade, claiming that he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender.

Then, after a media tour and a failed attempt to meet with team owner Jimmy Haslam, he changed his mind.

Fast forward to today, and Garrett’s frustration is boiling over again.

That’s why team insider Tony Grossi wouldn’t be shocked if he were to backpedal again and ask for a trade.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi argued that Garrett is playing his best football, yet it isn’t making an impact on winning.

“Based on his flip-flopping, I’d say fact,” Grossi answered when asked if Garrett will request a trade. “He is playing his best football, and it’s not having an impact. He wants to be in the spotlight of the Super Bowl. He wants to have that big podium with thousands of reporters around him on media day. He wants that. He’s not gonna get that in Cleveland.”

Is another Myles Garrett trade request coming at some point in the future? https://t.co/rdvMJb0x5w pic.twitter.com/o9XbzlODfz — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 15, 2025

He added that he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, and just making the Hall of Fame won’t be enough for him.

That makes sense, and it’s pretty valid.

However, maybe he should’ve stuck to his word months ago and forced his way out of Cleveland.

Of course, this is not to say that he shouldn’t care.

It’s only natural to see him frustrated and showing emotion.

But that’s pretty much what he signed up for, and if he wanted to change the culture, perhaps skipping voluntary OTAs wasn’t the best way to send a message.

